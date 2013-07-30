(Adds analyst, shares)

WARSAW, July 30 Poland's Bank Zachodni WBK , a unit of Banco Santander, reported a 10-percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, beating expectations after it cut rates on deposits taken on in the purchase of rival Kredyt Bank.

Zachodni said it earned 419 million zlotys ($132 million) compared with the 361 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

Zachodni completed the merger with smaller rival Kredyt Bank earlier this year to become Poland's No.3 lender.

Analysts said Zachodni benefited from the reduction of interest rates on Kredyt Bank's deposits, which had offered high rates to attract capital before it was sold by its Belgian parent, KBC Group.

"Kredyt Bank paid handsomely for deposits a year ago to limit financing from the parent. Now the rates have fallen significantly," said Michal Sobolewski, analyst at IDM brokerage.

Zachodni said it earned 798 million zlotys in net interest income, or 5 percent more than forecast by analysts.

Zachodni shares gained 2.9 percent in early Tuesday trade compared with a 0.3 percent rise in Warsaw's main WIG20 index .

($1 = 3.1773 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Mark Potter)