WARSAW Oct 24 Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK, a unit of Banco Santander, reported a 60-percent rise in third-quarter earnings, beating expectations, helped by lower costs related to its purchase of rival Kredyt Bank.

The bank said its net profit rose to 537 million zlotys ($177 million), well above 430 million zlotys expected by analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 3.0322 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)