MONTERREY, Sept 4 Mexican financial group Banorte said on Tuesday that it is eyeing pension funds that Spain's No. 2 bank BBVA may sell in Latin America for a possible acquisition.

"There is a sale process of BBVA pension funds, including Mexico, Colombia and Peru, and we are looking at all three," Banorte's chairman and former head of Mexico's central bank Guillermo Ortiz told Reuters in the northern city of Monterrey.

BBVA said in May it may sell its pension fund business in Latin America, joining the ranks of banks looking to shed operations outside their main markets to reduce risk and meet tougher capital rules.