* Banorte may follow on steps of ING-Sura deal
* Several banks unloading non-core business in region
MONTERREY, Sept 4 Mexican financial group
Banorte said on Tuesday that it is eyeing pension
funds that Spain's No. 2 bank BBVA may sell in Latin
America for a possible acquisition.
"There is a sale process of BBVA pension funds, including
Mexico, Colombia and Peru, and we are looking at all three,"
Banorte's chairman and former head of Mexico's central bank
Guillermo Ortiz told Reuters in the northern city of Monterrey.
BBVA said in May it may sell its pension fund business in
Latin America, joining the ranks of banks looking to shed
operations outside their main markets to reduce risk and meet
tougher capital rules.
In May, HSBC Holdings PLC agreed to sell its
operations in Colombia, Uruguay, Peru and Paraguay for $400
million in cash to Banco GNB Sudameris
Last year, Colombia's GrupoSura purchased most of
ING Groep's pension, insurance and investment fund
assets in Latin America in a $3.7 billion deal.
Banorte, Mexico's No. 4 bank by assets, benefited from its
acquisition of boutique bank Ixe early last year, which gave it
access to Ixe's portfolio of wealthy clients.
The group's chairman emeritus Roberto Gonzalez Barrera, 81,
died last month in Houston from complications from pancreatic
cancer. The bank said his heirs remain major shareholders after
his passing.
Banorte shares traded 0.78 percent lower at 68.26 pesos in
afternoon trading on Tuesday.