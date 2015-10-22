UPDATE 1-CFM says Boeing has engines for 737 MAX that are cleared to fly
SEATTLE, May 11 Aircraft engine maker CFM International said on Thursday that Boeing Co has engines in stock for its grounded 737 MAX that are cleared to fly.
MEXICO CITY Oct 22 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte, the country's fourth-largest bank by assets, on Thursday reported a third-quarter net profit 6 percent higher compared to the same period last year.
The bank, the biggest still owned by Mexicans, reported a net profit of 4.284 billion pesos ($253 million), up from a profit of 4.042 billion pesos in the third quarter of 2014.
Banorte said its loan book, excluding bad loans, expanded 12 percent to $500.208 billion pesos.
Banorte has reported steadily growing profits so far this year, reflecting increased deposits and falling numbers of bad loans. Its share price has risen 8 percent in 2015 and closed at 87.96 pesos before the earnings report came out. ($1 = 16.933 pesos at end-September) (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by James Dalgleish)
SEATTLE, May 11 Aircraft engine maker CFM International said on Thursday that Boeing Co has engines in stock for its grounded 737 MAX that are cleared to fly.
LONDON, May 11 Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley, criticised for his attempts to unmask a whistleblower, took another knock on Thursday when the bank confirmed he had been deceived by emails purportedly from the lender's Chairman John McFarlane.