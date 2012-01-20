UPDATE 8-Oil rises on signs of U.S. inventory declines, lower Saudi exports
* Saudi to limit July oil volumes to Asia, slash U.S. volumes
BANGKOK Jan 20 Thailand's Banpu Pcl :
* Expects 2012 revenue to increase 15-20 percent due to rising coal sales volume and higher prices, Chief Financial Officer Somruedee Chaimongkol told reporters
* Expects 2012 operating profit to be higher than 2011
* Expects its average selling price to be slightly higher than the $97 a tonne in 2011; some 40 percent of total sales are fixed at prices higher than $100 a tonne
* Aims to invest $600 million in 2012, mostly to develop coal mines in Indonesia and Australia (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)
* Finance minister says Qatar can diversify and defend economy