BRIEF-Bank Ochrony Srodowiska Q1 net result turns to profit of 20.0 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 20.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 12.9 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
HONG KONG Oct 5 Banpu Power, the utility unit of Thai's top coal miner Banpu Pcl, has filed for an initial public offering worth up to $600 million, IFR reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the deal.
The company's parent plans to sell a stake of 35 percent or less in the IPO, slated for the first half of 2016, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Banpu did not immediately reply to a Reuters email seeking comment on the IPO plans. (Reporting by S. Anuradha; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
May 11 Mediterranean and Gulf Cooperative Insurance and Reinsurance Co: