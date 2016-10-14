BRIEF-LOGiQ Asset Management Qtrly loss per share $0.008
* LOGiQ asset management announces 2017 second quarter results
BANGKOK Oct 14 Thailand's Banpu Power has priced its initial public offering at 21 baht per share, the top end of its indicative range of 18-21 baht, to raise 13.6 billion baht ($389 million), IFR reported.
Books closed a day earlier on Thursday and were multiple times covered with demand from local and institutional investors, IFR said quoting a source close to the transaction.
The IPO comprises a public offer of 438 million shares and a preferential offer of 210 million shares to shareholders of its parent Banpu Pcl, according to IFR.
($1 = 34.8800 baht) (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Additional reporting and writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Sam Holmes)
