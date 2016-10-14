BANGKOK Oct 14 Thailand's Banpu Power has priced its initial public offering at 21 baht per share, the top end of its indicative range of 18-21 baht, to raise 13.6 billion baht ($389 million), IFR reported.

Books closed a day earlier on Thursday and were multiple times covered with demand from local and institutional investors, IFR said quoting a source close to the transaction.

The IPO comprises a public offer of 438 million shares and a preferential offer of 210 million shares to shareholders of its parent Banpu Pcl, according to IFR.

($1 = 34.8800 baht) (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Additional reporting and writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Sam Holmes)