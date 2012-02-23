BANGKOK Feb 23 Banpu Pcl,
Thailand's top coal miner, on Thursday reported a net profit of
3.53 billion baht ($115.30 million) for the fourth quarter of
2011 , with core earnings boosted by higher selling
prices from its Indonesian unit.
The result was in line with the average
forecast of 3.5 billion baht from five
analysts polled by Reuters.
For 2011, the miner posted a net profit of 20.06
billion baht, down from 24.7 billion
in 2010 and in line with an average forecast
of 20 billion.
Analysts have positive views on Banpu's
performance this year after a restructuring at Australia's
Centennial Coal, which was acquired in late 2010. Centennial is
seen as a key growth driver in the next three years.
Shares in Banpu, valued $6 billion, have risen 24 percent so
far this year, outperforming a 11 percent gain of the broad
index.
($1 = 30.6150 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by John
Mair)