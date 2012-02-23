* Q4 net profit in line with forecast

* Plans up to 20 bln baht bonds

* Shares at one-week low after results (Adds share movement)

BANGKOK, Feb 23 Shares in Thailand's top coal miner, Banpu Pcl, fell 3 percent on Thursday after it reported a 28 percent fall in quarterly profit, in line with analysts' forecast, due to higher costs plus the absence of extraordinary gains during the period.

However, analysts remain positive over the near term after a restructuring at Centennial Coal in Australia, which it acquired in late 2010. Centennial is seen as a key growth driver in the next three years.

Banpu shares were down 2.4 percent at 646 baht at 0406 GMT after hitting a one-week low of 642 baht at one point. The broader index was 0.4 percent lower.

Shares in Banpu, valued at $6 billion, have risen 20.5 percent this year, outperforming the 11 percent rise in the Thai market.

"We keep a 'buy' rating on the stocks and expect strong 2012 and 2013 net profit growth of 33 percent and 13 percent," Thanachart Securities analyst Supanna Suwankird said.

Banpu, also Indonesia's fourth-largest coal miner with five mines there, posted an October-December net profit of 3.53 billion baht ($115 million), down from 4.92 billion baht in 2010, helped by stake sales by its power producer.

The result was in line with the average forecast of 3.5 billion baht from five analysts polled by Reuters.

For 2011, the miner posted a 19 percent drop in net profit to 20.06 billion baht due to lower equity income from associates and affiliates.

Its coal sales volume stood at 39.6 million tonnes for 2011, comprising 24.6 million tonnes in Indonesia, 14.8 million in Australia and 0.2 million in Thailand.

Banpu told the stock exchange it would sell up to 20 billion baht of bonds subject to shareholder approval.

It will pay a dividend of 9 baht per share for its second-half performance on April 30.

($1 = 30.615 Baht) ($1 = 30.6150 Thai baht) (Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat and Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Alan Raybould)