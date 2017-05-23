(Recasts with deputy minister)
By Ehab Farouk
CAIRO May 23 Egypt expects to raise 5-7 billion
Egyptian pounds ($276-$387 million) through initial public
offerings (IPO) of state-owned companies during the 2017-2018
fiscal year beginning in July, deputy finance minister Ahmed
Kouchouk told Reuters on Tuesday.
That is lower than the 7.2 billion pounds the ministry in a
draft budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year said it expected to
raise through an initial public offering of Banque Du Caire.
Egypt has been struggling to revive its economy since a
popular uprising in 2011 drove away tourists and foreign
investors.
The last time state-owned companies were listed on the
exchange was in 2005 when shares were floated in Telecom Egypt
and oil companies Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals and AMOC.
