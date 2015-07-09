DUBAI, July 9 Banque Saudi Fransi, Saudi Arabia's fifth-largest bank by assets, said on Thursday its board had recommended a cash dividend of 0.50 riyal per share for the first half of 2015.

The bank, partially owned by Credit Agricole, paid a dividend of 0.45 riyal per share for the same period of last year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

On Wednesday, it posted a 14.9 percent rise in its second-quarter net profit to 1.02 billion riyals ($272 million), beating analysts' forecasts. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)