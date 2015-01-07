DUBAI Jan 7 Banque Saudi Fransi, Saudi Arabia's fifth-largest bank by assets, said in a bourse filing on Wednesday its board had recommended a cash dividend of 0.5 riyals per share ($0.13) for the second half of 2014.

The bank, partially owned by Credit Agricole, didn't pay a cash dividend last year, according to Thomson Reuters data, after reporting a 66 percent slump in fourth-quarter net profit on higher provisioning.

However, it did complete a bonus share issue, which gave one free share to shareholders for every three held, to help support future growth plans.

(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)