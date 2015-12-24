DUBAI Dec 24 Banque Saudi Fransi, Saudi Arabia's fifth-largest bank by assets, said on Thursday its board recommended a cash dividend of 0.55 riyals ($0.15) per share for the second half of 2015.

The bank, partially owned by Credit Agricole, paid a cash divided of 0.5 riyals per share in the year-ago period.

The lender in October, posted a 10.2 percent rise in third-quarter net profit as total operating income increased. ($1 = 3.7510 riyals) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem, editing by Hadeel Al Sayegh)