* Q4 profit 851 mln riyals vs 274 mln riyals yr-ago -
statement
* Lower provisioning behind bumper profit increase
* Saudi bank results positive so far in Q4
(Adds context, analyst quote)
DUBAI, Jan 12 Banque Saudi Fransi,
part-owned by Credit Agricole, posted a three-fold
rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, after the bank
rebounded from heavy provisions in the year earlier period.
The results from Saudi Arabia's fifth-largest bank by assets
were among a trio of generally upbeat results posted by lenders
so far in the earnings' season. Banque Saudi Fransi, Saudi
Hollandi Bank and Riyad Bank have all
delivered forecast-beating net profit.
"The results have been okay on balance. I'd been expecting
more trading losses as net interest margins come under pressure
from the volatility in markets," said Chiradeep Ghosh, senior
analyst at Securities & Investment Company, a Bahrain-based
investment bank.
Banque Saudi Fransi made a net profit of 851 million riyals
($226.8 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, up from 274
million riyals in the same period a year earlier.
The bank cited an increase in total operating income --
which rose 10.9 percent to 1.42 billion riyals and a decrease in
total operating expenses for the higher profit without
elaborating.
Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the
reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.
However, total operating expenses if often interpreted as
relating to expenses.
Ghosh estimates the amount of money set aside for bad loans
fell to between 73 and 75 million riyals in the fourth quarter
of this year, compared with around 553 million riyals during the
same period of 2013.
On Sunday, Saudi Hollandi Bank and Riyad Bank, the kingdom's
oldest lender and third-largest bank by assets respectively,
posted rises of 33 percent and 2.9 percent in fourth-quarter net
profit.
Both cited higher operating income without elaborating for
their profit increases.
($1 = 3.7530 riyals)
(Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Matt Smith)