DUBAI Oct 7 Banque Saudi Fransi, a lender part-owned by Credit Agricole, posted a 10.2 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday as total operating income increased.

The kingdom's sixth-largest bank by assets made a profit of 1.02 billion riyals ($272.1 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 926 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

The bank attributed its profit rise to higher operating income, which was 1.59 billion riyals in the third quarter versus 1.49 billion riyals in the prior-year period.

Profits from special commissions rose 6.5 percent over the same timeframe to 1.04 billion riyals.

The banks loans and advances at September-end were worth 124 billion riyals, up 4.9 percent from 12 months ago, while deposits rose 9 percent to 143.9 billion riyals over the same period.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.

($1 = 3.7490 riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Archana Narayanan)