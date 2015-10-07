DUBAI Oct 7 Banque Saudi Fransi, a
lender part-owned by Credit Agricole, posted a 10.2
percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday as total
operating income increased.
The kingdom's sixth-largest bank by assets made a profit of
1.02 billion riyals ($272.1 million) in the three months to
Sept. 30, up from 926 million riyals in the same period a year
earlier, it said in a bourse statement.
The bank attributed its profit rise to higher operating
income, which was 1.59 billion riyals in the third quarter
versus 1.49 billion riyals in the prior-year period.
Profits from special commissions rose 6.5 percent over the
same timeframe to 1.04 billion riyals.
The banks loans and advances at September-end were worth 124
billion riyals, up 4.9 percent from 12 months ago, while
deposits rose 9 percent to 143.9 billion riyals over the same
period.
Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the
reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.
($1 = 3.7490 riyals)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Archana Narayanan)