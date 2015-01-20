Jan 20 Tunisia's Banque Zitouna has completed a
capital raising of 18.5 million dinars ($9.7 million) by issuing
common shares to the Islamic Development Bank (IDB),
injecting much-needed cash for the bank's expansion strategy.
The share issue raised Zitouna's capital to 88.5 million
dinars, the bank said in a stock exchange filing. The new shares
would give the Jeddah-based IDB a 20.9 percent stake in the
country's only full-fledged domestic Islamic lender.
Banque Zitouna, set up in 2009, has said it plans to
increase its capital to 100 million dinars as well as launch an
investment funds unit and possibly expand abroad.
The move follows the announcement by Tunisia's central bank
that it would raise as much as $1 billion through a debut
issuance of Islamic bonds, or sukuk, in the third quarter of
this year.
The private sector is also helping develop the country's
nascent Islamic finance sector, which was neglected before the
country's 2011 "Arab Spring" revolution.
In December, Amen Bank launched two Islamic mutual funds,
while leasing firm El Wifack is preparing to become a
full-fledged Islamic bank with 150 million dinars in capital.
Currently, Islamic finance accounts for just 2.5 percent of
Tunisia's financial sector.
($1 = 1.9108 Tunisian dinars)
(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)