BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
Nov 13 Banque Cantonale Vaudoise :
* Says total revenues for the nine months ending Sept. 30 were stable year-on-year at 746 million Swiss francs
* Says 9-month interest income increased 1 pct to 379 million Swiss francs in a continuing low-interest-rate environment
* Says business development for the full year is expected to trend along the same lines as in the first nine months
* Says 9-month operating profit was up 1 pct to 356 million Swiss francs
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals