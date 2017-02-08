CAIRO Feb 8 Egypt's bourse has approved the listing of state-owned Banque du Caire, a statement from the bourse said on Wednesday.

Banque du Caire applied to list on the Egyptian exchange with a capital of 2.25 billion Egyptian pounds ($123.97 million), the bourse said on Feb. 1. ($1 = 18.1500 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Asma Alsharif; editing by Louise Heavens)