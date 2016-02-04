CAIRO Feb 4 Egypt's second-largest state lender, Banque Misr, expects to receive a $100 million loan from China Development Bank in February to finance small and medium enterprises, its chairman told Reuters in an interview.

Banque Misr is also considering issuing eurobonds, Mohamed Mahmoud Eletreby said, without giving a timeframe. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Asma Alsharif; editing by Jason Neely)