BRIEF-Magellan Financial Group says as at 31 May, total FUM was A$52.21 bln
* Total fum a$52.21 billion as at 31 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI Oct 10 Banque Saudi Fransi : * Q3 net profit 662 million versus 760 million riyals year-ago - statement * Says Q3 profit drop 12.9 percent versus year-ago
* Total fum a$52.21 billion as at 31 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 5 Stock markets in Qatar and the rest of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council look set to drop on Monday after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed ties with Doha, accusing it of supporting terrorism.