JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, JAN 16 - Banque Saudi Fransi posted a 6.8 percent decline in its fourth-quarter net profit due to higher costs, according to a bourse statement on Monday, missing analyst forecasts.

The firm made a net profit of 661 million riyals ($176.3 million) in the three months ending December 31, compared with 709 million riyals in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the firm to post on average, 822 million riyals in the fourth-quarter.

"The reason for the decline in net profit for the last quarter compared with the same period a year earlier is higher costs of operations," the statement said.

Total operating profit for the period rose by 2.2 percent to 1.1 billion riyals from 1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2010, it said.

Profits from special commissions fell by 0.8 percent to 783 billion riyals from 789 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier.

Loans and advances rose by 14 percent to 92.3 billion riyals from 81 billion riyals a year earlier.t said.

The bank has applied to Saudi Arabia's financial regulator to increase its capital by 25 percent, dependent on securing shareholder approval. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif, editing by Andrew Hammond)