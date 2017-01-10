BRIEF-West Bancorp says entered into credit agreement with unaffiliated commercial bank
* West Bancorporation Inc - on may 25, co entered into credit agreement with unaffiliated commercial bank and borrowed $25 million - sec filing
SAO PAULO Jan 10 Brazilian food processor BRF SA sees cost savings and other efficiencies from its investment in a Turkish poultry producer reaching up to $180 million, Chief Executive Pedro Faria said on a Tuesday conference call.
Faria said the investment in Banvit Bandirma Vitaminli Yem Sanayii AS, announced on Monday, will give BRF's OneFoods halal unit a roughly 40 percent share of the Middle East market. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Dominic Evans)
* Its board unanimously approves sale of 940 million euro bad loan portfolio with use of GACS state guarantee on senior tranche