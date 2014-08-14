UPDATE 1-China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
Aug 14 China Baoan Group Co Ltd
* Says to acquire 32.15 percent stake in lithium-ion battery firm via share issue, stake valued at 724 million yuan(117.69 million US dollar)
* Says it and unit to own 89.9 percent stake in the lithium-ion battery firm after the transaction
