LONDON Dec 9 Iron ore and metals explorer Baobab Resources said it was looking for a strategic partner to help finance its Tete project in Mozambique, which could start producing iron ore, pig iron and titanium concentrate from 2015.

The move comes at a time that medium and smaller miners are looking to raise financing through partnerships and other less traditional ways, while banks are tightening the purse strings in a deteriorating credit environment.

Baobab, which focuses on Mozambique, already has a partnership in place with International Finance Corporation, a development institution focused on the private sector in developing countries which holds a 11.45 percent of the company's issued share capital and has acquired a 15 percent direct interest in the Tete project.

The explorer is now looking for another partner to finance the project and bring it forward to pre-feasibility.

"Looking for a strategic partner makes sense," Baobab Managing Director Ben James told Reuters in a phone interview.

"If you are looking at the top 10 potential industry partners, six of them are already in Mozambique," he added, referring to large miners such as Rio Tinto , Vale and ENRC and to steelmakers such as Posco, Jindal Steel and Power and Nippon Steel, which have already invested in the area.

Pre-feasibility studies for the project are expected to be carried out next year, and construction could start in 2013, James said.

Baobab will need $500 million to $750 million in capital expenditure to get to production.

PIG IRON PRODUCTION

A worsening economic outlook, deteriorating credit conditions and falling commodity prices are now making it more difficult for small and medium miners to develop their projects according to schedule.

James said he did not expect Baobab's timetable to be affected.

"We are certainly not delaying anything on our side because of market sentiment," he said.

"I appreciate that the market has been all over the place, and commodity prices have been softening significantly, but this is probably not representative of what will happen in 2015 or so."

Baobab has a market capitalisation of about $44 million. Its shares were trading around 14 pence ($0.22), down from a peak of around 50 pence in April, when iron ore prices were at around $180 per tonne cost-and-freight China.

Since then the steelmaking ingredient has lost about 20 percent of its value, hitting the stocks of iron ore miners.

Baobab expects to produce about 3 million tonnes per year of iron ore and half a million tonnes per year of titanium concentrate starting from the end of 2015.

The company is also considering processing the iron ore into pig iron -- a more processed element for steelmaking -- directly on site.

"Smelting on site is a plus, because we have got cheap power and coal," James said, adding that thermal coal in resource-rich Mozambique would be available for as little as $60-70 per tonne.

This compares with current spot coal prices of about $100 per tonne free-on-board Richards Bay, South Africa, and long-term price projections of around $80 per tonne.

Pig iron production, which is expected to start toward the end of 2015, will be at around 1 million tonnes per year initially and could ramp up to 2 million tonnes, James said.

The developing African market is likely to absorb much of the pig iron that Baobab produces, but India, the Middle East and China are interesting export markets, James said.