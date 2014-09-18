Sept 18 China's Baolilai Investment Co Ltd Guangdong

* Says plans to acquire Beijing Sheenline Technology for 1.8 billion yuan (293.16 million US dollar) via cash, share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 600 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition

* Says shares to resume trading on September 19

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1qNVFPU ; bit.ly/1qhqQNB

