Jan 9 Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd
* Says board approves for company to subscribe worth up to
660 million yuan ($106.29 million) in Shanghai Baosight
Software's A-share private placement
* Says board approves funding plan, unit to issue up to 1
billion euros ($1.18 billion) offshore bonds
* Says plans to issue up to 20 billion yuan medium-term
notes, up to 10 billion yuan commercial paper and up to 10
billion yuan ultra-short term commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/17oZrHX
