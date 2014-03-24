March 24 Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd

* Says e-commerce unit in talks with Shanghai Ganglian E-Commerce Holdings Co. Ltd to set up a joint venture with registered capital of up to 100 million yuan ($16.06 million)

