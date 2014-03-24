BRIEF-Tata Elxsi March-qtr profit rises about 8 pct
* March quarter total income from operations 3.24 billion rupees
March 24 Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd
* Says e-commerce unit in talks with Shanghai Ganglian E-Commerce Holdings Co. Ltd to set up a joint venture with registered capital of up to 100 million yuan ($16.06 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/hyb87v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2250 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* March quarter total income from operations 3.24 billion rupees
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to be 85.5 million yuan to 111.1 million yuan