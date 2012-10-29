SHANGHAI Oct 29 Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd
, China's biggest listed steelmaker, said on Monday
third-quarter profit fell 4.9 p e rcent on a rapid decline in
steel prices amid a slowing economy.
The Shanghai-based company, known as Baosteel, saw its
third-quarter net profit fall to 1.18 billion yuan ($188.9
million), exceeding an average forecast of 876 million by four
analysts polled by Reuters.
Baosteel also said in a filing to the Shanghai stock
exchange that it expects China's steel prices to stabilise in
the fourth quarter, while a rebound in raw materials prices and
oversupply in the sector will curb steel mills' margins.
($1 = 6.2489 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Kazunori Takada)