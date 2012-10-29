* Baosteel Q3 net profit exceed analysts' forecast
* Baosteel expects steel prices to stabilise in Q4
* Rebounding raw material prices to curb mills' margin
By Ruby Lian and Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, Oct 29 Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd
, China's biggest listed steelmaker, said on Monday
third-quarter profit fell 4.9 p e rcent on a rapid decline in
steel prices and weakening demand.
The Shanghai-based company, known as Baosteel, saw its
third-quarter net profit fall to 1.18 billion yuan ($188.9
million), exceeding an average forecast of 876 million by four
analysts polled by Reuters.
Baosteel also said in a filing to the Shanghai stock
exchange that it expects China's steel prices to stabilise in
the fourth quarter, but a rebound in raw materials prices and
oversupply in the sector will curb steel mills' margins.
"Along with measures from the government to boost economic
growth, steel prices are expected to stabilise in the fourth
quarter, but the situation of oversupply will hardly improve,"
the company said.
An economic slowdown in China, the world's top steel
producer, has hit demand for steel, sending prices tumbling 26
percent to three-year lows in early September from the 2012 high
in mid-April. Iron ore prices slid 40 percent in the same
period.
But there have been brighter signs. Rebar prices on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange have since bounced more than
10 percent on a seasonal pick-up in demand, partly supported by
government measures to boost infrastructure investment, and
analysts expect improved profitability in the current quarter.
Worried by the slide in steel demand, S&P has cut its
long-term corporate credit ratings on Baosteel as well as rival
South Korean competitor POSCO. POSCO posted a 25
percent drop in third-quarter profit.
Shares of Baosteel have fallen over 5 percent so far this
year, in line with the similar fall in the broader CSI300 index
of top Chinese companies.
