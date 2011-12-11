SHANGHAI Dec 12 Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd, China's biggest listed steelmaker, said on Monday it would sell its stainless steel unit to its parent, Baosteel Group, to optimise asset allocation.

The estimated book value of the assets involved will not exceed 20 percent of the company's latest audited total assets, Baoshan Iron & Steel said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Trading in Baoshan shares has been halted since Dec. 6. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)