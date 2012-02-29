* Baosteel selling $7 bln in assets to parent

* To make $1.5 bln from sale, prevent future losses

* Latest step by steelmakers to confront slumping sales

* Wuhan Steel selling 7.2 bln yuan in bonds to repay debt (Adds details, background)

SHANGHAI, Feb 29 China's Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel) said on Wednesday that it will sell loss-making stainless steel and special steel assets to parent Baosteel Group, netting it a 9.58 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) gain.

The move comes as Baosteel and other Chinese steelmakers look to confront growing headwinds from weaker steel demand and prices in an industry plagued by overcapacity.

The assets being sold recorded losses of 1.54 billion yuan ($244.5 million) in 2011, Baosteel said, adding that the divestment would help raise its overall profitability.

Baosteel, China's biggest listed steelmaker, will sell its 54 percent stake in Ningbo Baoxin Stainless Steel, 40 percent stake in Shanghai STAL Precision Stainless Steel and its 20 percent stake in Rihong Stainless Steel to parent Baosteel Group, it said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

It said those stakes, together with some other assets it will sell to two other units owned by Baosteel Group, were worth 45.2 billion yuan.

Baosteel's move to spin off its unprofitable stainless steel business shows the company is taking steps to shore up its balance sheet after net profit tumbled more than 43 percent to 7.3 billion yuan last year.

China's steel sector is facing mounting debt stress, with many listed steelmakers, including Baosteel, running the risk of being unable to repay short-term liabilities, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Baosteel said the transaction would cut its annual steel production to about 22 million tonnes from 26 million tonnes and that it would focus on building its carbon steel business.

Shares in Baosteel have gained 9.3 percent this year, after falling 24.1 percent in 2011 as a government clampdown on the property sector hit steel prices.

Stainless steel is used in white goods such as refrigerators and washing machines and in construction.

Separately, Wuhan Iron and Steel Co Ltd said it planned to sell 7.2 billion yuan in three-year corporate bonds this week to repay existing debt and replenish working capital.

($1 = 6.2990 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Fayen Wong and Samuel Shen; Editing by Jason Subler and Chris Lewis)