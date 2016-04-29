Swedish engineering group Sandvik says hit in cyber attack
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
SHANGHAI, April 29 The recent rapid increase in Chinese steel prices may deter government efforts to curb overcapacity in the sector in the short term, an official of Baoshan Iron and Steel Ltd, China's biggest listed steelmaker, said on Friday.
"We noticed the high prices and short-term profit have motivated closed steel mills to accelerate reopening," Baosteel board secretary Zhu Kebing told an online briefing.
"This will slow the reduction in overcapacity, but with mills reopening and supplies rising and the government strengthening monitoring on real estate and futures, steel prices will fall." (Reporting by Ruby Lian; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.)
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
MOSCOW, May 13 A consortium led by Russian Direct Investment Fund and including Chinese, Middle East and other investors said on Saturday it would invest over 90 billion roubles ($1.6 billion) in a real estate development project in Moscow.