UPDATE 1-Anglo American appoints Chambers as next chairman
* Anglo stalling after recovery in 2016 (Adds quotes, background)
SHANGHAI, July 12 China's Baoshan Iron & Steel will cut prices of its main products by 200-260 yuan ($31-41) per tonne for August, after it cut prices for the first time in July.
Baosteel's pricing decisions are generally regarded as a bellwether for the industry and demand generally weakens in China's hot summer months as construction projects slow. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Jason Subler; editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Anglo stalling after recovery in 2016 (Adds quotes, background)
JOHANNESBURG, June 7 South African cement maker PPC reported a 93 percent plunge in full-year earnings on Wednesday due to a liquidity crisis following a cut in its credit rating to junk status by S&P Global Ratings.