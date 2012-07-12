SHANGHAI, July 12 China's Baoshan Iron & Steel will cut prices of its main products by 200-260 yuan ($31-41) per tonne for August, after it cut prices for the first time in July.

Baosteel's pricing decisions are generally regarded as a bellwether for the industry and demand generally weakens in China's hot summer months as construction projects slow. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Jason Subler; editing by Miral Fahmy)