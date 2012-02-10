* Baosteel raises prices by 150 yuan/T for March
* Increase in prices within market expectations
* Seasonal improvement seen in steel demand
* Analysts remain cautious over market outlook
(Adds analysts comments)
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China's Baoshan Iron &
Steel will raise its main steel product prices for
March, it said on Friday, a move seen as tapping into improving
steel demand.
Analysts expect a seasonal pick-up in steel demand to
encourage steel mills in the world's largest steel producer to
lift prices, but uncertainties in the marco-economy may stifle
hopes of any big price spike in the domestic market.
"An increase in steel demand in March is expected, and steel
mills are eager to lift prices after producing at marginal
profits or making losses over the past few months," said Hu
Zhengwu, analyst with Beijing-based industry consultancy
Custeel.com.
The Shanghai-based firm will raise hot-rolled coil and
cold-rolled coil prices by 150 yuan ($23.83) per tonne
respectively, after the company kept prices flat for February.
Baosteel said earlier its 2011 unaudited net profit fell
43.4 percent, while another major mill Angang Steel
made a net loss of around 2.2 billion yuan for the year due to
rising raw materials costs.
"Traders and users have strong demand for restocking after
the Lunar New Year holiday, and steel mills are also hoping to
deliver more products to market to replenish capital," Hu added.
CAUTION LINGERS
However, analysts warned that a crackdown in the property
market and few signs tight liquidity may ease soon will continue
to weigh on steel demand, limiting price gains.
"The seasonal recovery in steel demand will come later this
year compared to the past, and I expect the market will continue
to fluctuate but no big falls are on the cards," said Zhou
Weijiang, an analyst with Galaxy Futures in Beijing.
China's annual inflation spiked to a consensus-busting 4.5
percent in January as spending jumped during the Lunar New Year
holiday season, breaking a five-month softening trend and giving
Beijing limited room to ease liquidity massively in the near
term.
However, China's top planning agency, the National
Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said consumer
inflation would resume an easing trend after January's rebound.
China's crude steel production has been running at low rates
since November, with daily output standing at below 1.7 million
tonnes, which could support the market in the near term.
"The spring season for the steel market will come sooner or
later. But it's still too early to forecast any big increase in
prices as Beijing's monetary policy trend remains unclear," Zhou
added.
($1 = 6.2952 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Jacqueline Wong)