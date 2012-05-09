SHANGHAI May 9 China's Baoshan Iron & Steel Co
will keep the prices of its main steel products
unchanged for June, the company said on Wednesday, reflecting
its caution on steel demand growth in the world's second-largest
economy.
The country's biggest listed steelmaker has kept prices
unchanged for the third consecutive month. Baosteel's pricing
moves are regarded as a bellwether for the industry.
The Chinese steel sector, after losing of 1 billion yuan
($158.53 million) in the first quarter, will face a long period
of low profitability, said Xu Lejiang, chairman of the firm's
parent group.
Still, steel mills have shrugged off the sluggish growth in
demand and ramped up output in a desperate move to maximise
profits while margins remain thin in the world's largest steel
producer.
($1 = 6.3080 Chinese yuan)
