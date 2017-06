SHANGHAI Oct 10 China's Baoshan Iron & Steel , the country's biggest listed steelmaker, said on Wednesday it will keep main steel product prices unchanged for November bookings.

The company will keep prices for hot-rolled coil and cold-rolled coil of most grades steady in November, the second month in a row it has done so. Baosteel's pricing decisions usually set the tone for the rest of the market. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)