SHANGHAI May 9 China's Baoshan Iron & Steel (Baosteel), the country's biggest listed steelmaker, will slash its main steel product prices for June bookings, the first cut in nine months, the company said on Thursday.

Baosteel will cut prices of hot-rolled coil for mainly manufacturing by 180 yuan ($29) a tonne and cold-rolled coil mainly used for auto and house appliance by 150 yuan a tonne. ($1 = 6.1410 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Himani Sarkar)