* Rival Wuhan Steel raises prices for November
* China steel demand has not rebounded substantially
-analyst
By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI, Oct 10 Baoshan Iron and Steel
, China's largest listed steelmaker, will keep prices
of its main products unchanged for a second straight month in
November, surprising the market that was expecting a hike given
recent gains in spot prices.
Shanghai rebar futures surged to a two-month top,
recovering almost 15 percent from a record low hit in early
September, on hopes demand would pick up as China gradually
boosts liquidity to aid a slowing economy.
Spot steel prices in China, the world's largest
steel-producing country, have similarly risen since last month
on expectations of a recovery in demand.
"It was widely expected that the company would raise prices
to catch up with gains in the spot market, but its move
suggested it remained cautious over the near-term outlook," said
Dai Xianghui, analyst with SDIC CGOC Futures in Beijing.
Shanghai-based Baosteel said on Wednesday that it would keep
prices for major products including hot-rolled coil and
cold-rolled coil unchanged.
Baosteel's pricing decisions usually set the benchmark for
China's steel sector, although other steelmakers appear to be
more bullish.
Another leading Chinese steel producer, Wuhan Iron & Steel
, raised hot-rolled coil prices by 150 yuan ($24) per
tonne and cold-rolled coil prices by 100 yuan per tonne for
November, traders said.
Baosteel's current prices are still higher than current spot
market prices, said Dai, which may be partly why the producer
left prices steady.
Baosteel earlier closed a 3 million tonne-a-year plant in
Shanghai due to big losses.
Other analysts say it might be too early for steelmakers to
lift prices given still fragile end-user demand.
"Demand for flat steel products has only improved a little,
and it will be too early for mills to raise prices," said Wang
Chongyang, an analyst with Masterlink Securities Investment
Advisory in Shanghai.
Baosteel and Wuhan Steel both produce mainly flat steel
products including hot-rolled coil and cold-rolled coil for
sectors such as appliance, carmaking and manufacturing.
Chinese steel producers including Wuhan Iron & Steel and
Angang cut steel product prices for three
consecutive months during July to September as an economic
slowdown hurt demand.
($1 = 6.2878 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in SINGAPORE;
Editing by Himani Sarkar)