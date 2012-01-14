SHANGHAI Jan 14 Baoshan Iron & Steel Co
Ltd, China's biggest listed steelmaker, said on
Saturday its 2011 net profit fell 43.4 percent to 7.3 billion
yuan ($1.2 billion).
The firm said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange it
achieved total revenue of 223.1 billion yuan, up 10.2 percent
from the previous year. Its basic earnings per share for the
year was 0.42 yuan.
Baoshan Iron & Steel said earlier in the month it will keep
its main steel product prices steady in February from January
but was guarded about the market's outlook.
With no signs that steel demand in the world's top steel
producer will improve in the near term, the Shanghai-based steel
company remained cautious over the market's prospects in early
2012 after raising prices slightly for January.
($1 = 6.3066 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)