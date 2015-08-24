SHANGHAI Aug 24 Baoshan Iron & Steel
, China's biggest listed steel company, reported a
modest increase in first-half profit on Monday, citing easing
demand in its domestic market.
China's steel sector is grappling with chronic overcapacity,
tougher environmental measures and an economic slowdown that is
hitting demand for industrial metals.
"The steel sector has entered its usual winter mode as
demand for downstream products sees slowing growth, competition
intensifies and environmental requirements become more
stringent," Baosteel said.
Net profit in the six months to June 30 rose 0.65 percent
year on year to 3.17 billion yuan ($495.1 million), the company
said in a filing on the Shanghai stock exchange.
Chinese crude steel output fell 4.6 percent to 65.84 million
tonnes in July from a year ago, government data showed this
month, as steel mills in the world's top producer faced tumbling
prices and faltering demand.
With steel prices at 20-year lows, members of the China Iron
& Steel Association (CISA) -- consisting of about 100 large and
medium-sized mills -- suffered aggregate losses of 21.68 billion
yuan from their core steel business in the first half of the
year.
Steel prices have plummeted 25 percent since the
start of the year, dampening iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI by
21 percent over the period.
Producers are likely to suffer further losses in the second
half of 2015, squeezed by credit restrictions and pressures to
repay existing debts while demand is expected to remain subdued.
China's Hangzhou Iron and Steel said last week
that it suffered a net loss of 296.2 million yuan in the first
half, compared with an 8.9 million yuan profit in the same
period last year.
($1 = 6.4029 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Meg Shen, Lee Chyen Yee and Ruby Lian; Editing by
David Goodman)