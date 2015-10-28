* Q3 net loss 920.5 mln yuan vs 1.86 bln profit a year ago

* 9mo net profit down 55 percent to 2.25 bln yuan

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG Oct 28 Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel), China's biggest listed steel company, posted its first quarterly loss in nearly three years, plagued by sluggish demand as key pillars of the economy, such as property, slowed.

China's steel sector is expected to see deeper output cuts over the next few months, termed by the domestic market as the winter period, due to weak demand, soaring losses and tighter credit.

Baosteel swung to a net loss of 920.5 million yuan ($145 million) for July through September from a net profit of 1.86 billion a year ago, the steel maker said on Wednesday.

The last time it logged a quarterly loss was in the fourth quarter of 2012, according to Reuters data based on company information.

In the first nine months net profit fell 55 percent to 2.25 billion yuan.

"The steel sector was undergoing severe adjustments in the third quarter, with consumption remaining weak as the country's macro economy was sluggish," Baosteel said.

Its results reflected a dismal performance in China's steel sector, the largest producer in the world.

Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel Co Ltd and Liuzhou Iron & Steel Co Ltd said on Tuesday they had swung to the red in the third quarter, while Hebei Iron and Steel Co Ltd posted a 10 percent fall in net profit.

Baosteel's results came after China's market closed with its shares down 0.7 percent, outperforming a 1.9 percent decline in the CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen. ($1 = 6.3588 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore and Meg Shen in Hong Kong; Editing by David Holmes)