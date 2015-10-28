* Q3 net loss 920.5 mln yuan vs 1.86 bln profit a year ago
* 9mo net profit down 55 percent to 2.25 bln yuan
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG Oct 28 Baoshan Iron & Steel
Co Ltd (Baosteel), China's biggest listed steel
company, posted its first quarterly loss in nearly three years,
plagued by sluggish demand as key pillars of the economy, such
as property, slowed.
China's steel sector is expected to see deeper output cuts
over the next few months, termed by the domestic market as the
winter period, due to weak demand, soaring losses and tighter
credit.
Baosteel swung to a net loss of 920.5 million yuan ($145
million) for July through September from a net profit of 1.86
billion a year ago, the steel maker said on Wednesday.
The last time it logged a quarterly loss was in the fourth
quarter of 2012, according to Reuters data based on company
information.
In the first nine months net profit fell 55 percent to 2.25
billion yuan.
"The steel sector was undergoing severe adjustments in the
third quarter, with consumption remaining weak as the country's
macro economy was sluggish," Baosteel said.
Its results reflected a dismal performance in China's steel
sector, the largest producer in the world.
Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel Co Ltd and
Liuzhou Iron & Steel Co Ltd said on Tuesday they had
swung to the red in the third quarter, while Hebei Iron and
Steel Co Ltd posted a 10 percent fall in net profit.
Baosteel's results came after China's market closed with its
shares down 0.7 percent, outperforming a 1.9 percent decline in
the CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in
Shanghai and Shenzhen.
($1 = 6.3588 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore and Meg Shen in Hong
Kong; Editing by David Holmes)