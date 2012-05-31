ZHANJIANG, China May 31 China's Baosteel Group
expects to complete construction of its
10-million-tonne-per-year Zhanjiang steel project launched on
Thursday in southeastern Guangdong province in three to four
years, an official with the company said.
Beijing has pledged to fast-track a number of major
large-scale investment projects this year as part of efforts to
stimulate growth.
"The project will not worsen the domestic supply glut as
Guangdong province will shut down inefficient steelmaking
capacity," Jia Jinlong, an engineer with Baosteel's Zhanjiang
Iron & Steel, told reporters in Zhanjiang on Thursday.
Baosteel Group, parent of Shanghai-listed Baoshan Iron &
Steel Co Ltd, announced on May 25 that it had
received official approval for the $11 billion project, which
will produce 5.15 million tonnes of hot-rolled steel and 2.2
million tonnes of cold-rolled steel per year.
On Monday, Wuhan Iron and Steel Group officially began
construction of a steel plant in the southwestern region of
Guangxiwith an annual capacity of 10 million tonnes.
($1 = 6.3577 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian; Editing by Chris Lewis)