HANOI Feb 15 Bao Viet Holdings, Vietnam's largest insurer, has projected that its revenue in 2012 will rise 16 percent from 2011 to 17.77 trillion dong ($859.9 million), a senior executive was quoted on Wednesday as saying.

The Hanoi-based group would reap profits of 1.73 trillion dong in 2012, including an extra 145 billion dong thanks to a plan to cut costs by at least 5-10 percent, in line with a government policy, Chairman Le Quang Binh was quoted by the Securities Investment magazine as saying.

It was not clear if the profit target was gross or net.

Last year the parent firm of the insurance group booked a net profit of 859.34 billion dong, up slightly from 852 billion dong in 2010, based on earnings results filed via the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange.

Shares in Bao Viet were trading down 2.73 percent at 53,500 dong ($2.57) at 0248 GMT on Wednesday. ($1=20,835 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by John Ruwitch and Michael Perry)