Nov 16 The following are excerpts from the consolidated earnings results of Baoviet Holdings, Vietnam's top insurer, in the first nine months of 2012: Unit: million dong Item Jan-Sept 2012 Jan-Sept 2011 Premiums 7,707,479 6,859,608 Gross profit 1,306,003 1,019,678 Net profit 1,024,226 767,307 Shares of the Hanoi-based insurer were up 1.81 percent to 28,200 dong each at 0235 GMT. ($1=20,825 dong) (Reporting by Duy Vu; Editing by Anand Basu)