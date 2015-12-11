(Adds details from companies' statements)
BEIJING Dec 11 Auto dealership China Grand
Automotive Services has bought a controlling stake
in luxury car dealer Baoxin Auto Group for HK$8.2
billion ($1.06 billion), the companies said on Friday.
China Grand, the country's largest auto dealership group,
paid HK$5.99 per share to buy a 53.6 percent stake in Baoxin
with the purchase occurring on Dec. 4, the companies said in
filings to the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges.
China Grand will also be able to acquire up to 75 percent of
Baoxin, the country's biggest dealer of BMW brand
cars, for about HK$11.5 billion, according to the filings.
"The company (Baoxin) is a leading luxury and ultra-luxury
automotive sales and services group in the PRC (People's
Republic of China)," the companies said in their joint statement
to the Hong Kong exchange.
"The investment in the company (Baoxin) through the offers
(China Grand Auto) represents an important opportunity to
diversify its brand portfolio and expand its geographical
presence in an increasingly competitive PRC dealership market."
The deal comes as China's auto market, the world's largest,
slows from its previously breakneck pace as the economy expands
at its weakest rate in 25 years.
The national automakers association chief said on Thursday
sales were likely to grow around 3 percent in 2015 and 5-7
percent next year.
Baoxin's Hong Kong-listed shares, which closed at HK$4.15
last week before trading was halted on Monday, will resume trade
on Dec. 14. Trade in China Grand Auto's Shanghai-listed shares
will remain suspended since a halt in late September pending
Chinese authorities' approval of the transaction.
China Grand had previously said it was considering buying a
stake in Baoxin using cash.
Buyout firm TPG sold its reportedly 40 percent stake in
China Grand last year before the dealer group pursued a listing
on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars)
