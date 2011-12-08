HONG KONG Dec 8 Luxury auto dealer Baoxin
Auto Group Ltd has priced its Hong Kong initial public
offering at HK$8.50 per share, the bottom of an indicative
range, putting it on course to raise about $414 million, IFR
reported on Thursday, citing a source with direct knowledge of
the deal.
Baoxin Auto offered 379.32 million new shares, putting the
total deal at HK$3.22 billion ($414 million). The offer was
marketed with an indicative range of HK$8.50 to HK$10.80 per
share.
The source was not authorised to speak publicly on the IPO
details.
($1 = 7.774 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by
Chris Lewis)