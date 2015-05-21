China's sharing app boom floods sidewalks with bicycles
BEIJING China's renewed love affair with the bicycle is proving a boon for mobile bike-sharing apps but is causing headaches by congesting city sidewalks.
HONG KONG Chinese e-commerce company Baozun Inc, backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, raised $110 million in a U.S. share offering, less than investors had initially expected, after pricing the deal below its own indicative range.
The company sold 11 million American Depository Shares at a price of $10 each, less than the $12 to $14 per share range, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Thursday.
E-commerce giant Alibaba is Baozun's largest investor with a 23.5 percent stake, according to the IPO prospectus.
Baozun did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the IPO pricing.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
Music streaming service Spotify will carry out a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange when it goes public later this year or early next year, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday.