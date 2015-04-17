April 17 Chinese e-commerce company Baozun Inc
filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of
American Depository Shares.
Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and BofA Merrill Lynch are
underwriting the IPO, the company said in a preliminary
prospectus filed with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission
on Friday. (1.usa.gov/1CX2RJU)
Baozun counts Alibaba Investment Ltd, an unit of Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd, as one of its major investors.
The filing included a nominal fundraising target of about
$200 million.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)