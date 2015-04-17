April 17 Chinese e-commerce company Baozun Inc filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of American Depository Shares.

Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and BofA Merrill Lynch are underwriting the IPO, the company said in a preliminary prospectus filed with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. (1.usa.gov/1CX2RJU)

Baozun counts Alibaba Investment Ltd, an unit of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, as one of its major investors.

The filing included a nominal fundraising target of about $200 million.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)