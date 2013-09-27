BRIEF-Beltone Financial FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
LONDON, Sept 27 (IFR) - The Government of Barbados plans to issue a US dollar-denominated 12-year bond next week, according to market sources.
The sovereign, rated Ba1/BB+, is looking to raise up to US$500m through the sale and has set initial price thoughts in the 8.75% area.
Part of the proceeds from the issue will be used to finance a tender offer of up to US$250m on the sovereign's outstanding 7.25% due 2021s and 7% due 2022 notes.
Deutsche Bank is the bookrunner on the trade, with CIBC acting as co-manager. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by Sudip Roy, Alex Chambers)
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.
DUBAI, April 2 Firefighters brought a fire under control at a tower being built in Dubai's Downtown district, authorities said on Sunday, the latest in a spate of fires to hit tall buildings in the emirate.